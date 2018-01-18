Florida man wins $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A Florida man hit a slot jackpot for more than $1 million Tuesday evening on the Las Vegas Strip.

(The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

The man, identified as “Lyle” from Orlando, Florida, had been playing “The Simpsons” slot machine at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about 20 minutes before hitting the jackpot for $1,033,339, Cosmopolitan officials said in a statement. He won the jackpot after getting all of the Homer Simpsons in a line.

Congratulations on your $1,033,339 win playing The Simpsons slot machine, Lyle. We hope you celebrate with a donut. pic.twitter.com/XwKYXcqxtA — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) January 17, 2018

Last month, a guest celebrating his 21st birthday hit a jackpot for more than $400,000 while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” game at The Cosmopolitan.