Casinos & Gaming

Florida man wins $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly reviewjournal.com
January 18, 2018 - 9:10 am
 

A Florida man hit a slot jackpot for more than $1 million Tuesday evening on the Las Vegas Strip.

The man, identified as “Lyle” from Orlando, Florida, had been playing “The Simpsons” slot machine at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about 20 minutes before hitting the jackpot for $1,033,339, Cosmopolitan officials said in a statement. He won the jackpot after getting all of the Homer Simpsons in a line.

Last month, a guest celebrating his 21st birthday hit a jackpot for more than $400,000 while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” game at The Cosmopolitan.

