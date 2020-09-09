Florida teacher hits $563K jackpot on the Strip

A teacher from Lake Mary, Fla. had a royally good time during a Labor Day weekend trip to Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Nancy Greenough won more than $500,000 at Harrah's Las Vegas on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Caesars Entertainment)

Nancy Greenough hit a royal flush of spades on Mississippi Stud on Monday night to win $563,915, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Greenough said she plans to put the money in her retirement fund.

