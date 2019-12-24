Florida visitor wins $125K blackjack jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
It was another Festivus miracle on the Las Vegas Strip.
Michael, a visitor from Florida, collected three 7s of diamonds to win $125,201 on a Blazing 7s blackjack progressive jackpot.
The winning draw was hit Monday afternoon at the Flamingo, according to Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Chelsea Ryder.
Our @FlamingoVegas is in the giving mood early this week. They have just signed a 125K 💰💰💰 check for our latest winner, Michael! He plans on using the winnings to get his doctorate degree. Congratulations on your big win and good luck in your studies! pic.twitter.com/PxEPJ7MKbO
— Caesars Rewards (@Caesars_Rewards) December 23, 2019
Across the Las Vegas Valley
At Fremont, Nicole hit a progressive jackpot for $6,431.59, and another player turned a $2 slots play into a $6,000 payout.
Congratulations to Nicole for hitting a progressive $6,431.59 jackpot on the Crazy Money slot! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/WyCijfpoJ6
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 24, 2019
We love seeing these Ten Times Pay slots payout! Congrats lucky winner on your $6,000 jackpot at Fremont! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/a3h3NeDv8A
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 24, 2019
At Binion’s, a player on a $1 video poker machine — holding just the king and queen of hearts — drew the royal flush and the $4,000 that goes with it.
Tis the season for more jackpots!! We have another #luckylocal who was playing a $1 Bonus Poker game in our #VideoPoker Hideout, held 2 cards & then drew 3 others needed for a sweet $4,000 #RoyalFlush !! pic.twitter.com/kYyhR5wyTa
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) December 24, 2019
