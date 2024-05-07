70°F
Fontainebleau adds summer parking perk

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 9:00 am
 

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is adding more parking perks to its property.

The Strip’s newest resort announced it will offer valet validation for some visitors to the resort’s restaurants and shops through Labor Day. The additional promotion is meant to make the north Strip property more accessible, according to a Tuesday news release.

Fontainebleau will offer valet validation for guests dining or drinking in one of the resort’s bars and restaurants. Some retail spaces, such as Missoni and Aquamarine, treatments at Lapis Spa & Wellness, and IGK Salon are also included in the promotion.

The valet promotion adds to Fontainebleau’s existing parking policies that include complimentary self-parking and valet for increasing tiers in the property’s loyalty program. The property also offers up to four hours of free self-parking in its garage for all guests.

“Valet validation is our way of saying both ‘Thank you’ to our returning guests and ‘Welcome’ to those who want to experience everything Fontainebleau Las Vegas has to offer,” President Maurice Wooden said in a statement. “We know that locals, especially, see valet validation as a prime benefit and convenience. We hope this will enhance their Fontainebleau experience and make their next visit even more memorable.”

Fontainebleau opened in December as a luxury property after nearly 20 years since the idea for a sister property to the iconic Miami Beach hotel was first brought to Las Vegas. It has been rolling out its rewards programs and event programming to draw in new visitors in its first five months of operation.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

