Fontainebleau by the numbers

A scale model of the Fontainebleau is displayed at the preview center at 2780 Las Vegas Blvd. S. on Dec. 15, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Crews work on the Fontainebleau hotel-casino on April 8, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Construction workers hang above the Strip while trying to finish the Fontainebleau on April 24, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Fontainebleau stands unfinished June 11, 2011, on the north Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The still-unfinished Fontainebleau is seen on May 1, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Robert Conway, business agent for Ironworkers Local 433, speaks on May 13, 2014, about a construction crane being removed at the site of the unfinished Fontainebleau. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Exterior of the Fontainebleau on Dec. 29, 2021. Jeffrey Soffer, the project’s original developer, reacquired the property in 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Fontainebleau's logo is in place July 13, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fontainebleau developer Jeffrey Soffer speaks before the Gaming Control Board as gaming attorney Frank Schreck, left, looks on during a licensing hearing Nov. 1, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction workers are busy completing projects around the exterior at the Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction workers are busy with projects nearing the end about the exterior at the Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Projects come to a completion on Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Work on the Fontainebleau hotel-casino on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fontainebleau, seen Nov. 7, 2023, is set for a Dec. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

At 67 stories and 729 feet, Fontainebleau is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Facts and trivia about Fontainebleau, by the numbers:

* At 67 stories and 729 feet, Fontainebleau is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada.

* The resort estimates hiring as many as 6,500 workers. There were about 3,800 constructions workers on-site each day.

* 150,000-square-feet casino with 42-foot ceilings.

* 1,300 slot machines, 128 table games and 36 high-limit table games.

* 3,644 rooms and suites on 60 floors.

* 36 first-to-market food and beverage outlets.

* 550,00 square feet of meeting and convention space spanning five levels.

* 90,000 square feet of retail space.

* 90,000-square-foot theater with 3,800 general admission seats in BleauLive Theater.

* The resort uses 19,175 pieces of blue glass.

* The South Lobby is home to a 68-foot-tall escalator that spans 150 feet in length and travels at 100 feet per minute.

* 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa, with 44 treatment rooms and 14,000 square-foot fitness center.

* 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom that can fit two Boeing 747s nose-to-nose.

* A 48-foot-tall gold sculpture, Urs Fischer’s “Lovers #3,” sits in the resort’s South Lobby.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.