Casinos & Gaming

Fontainebleau, Culinary and Bartenders unions announce agreement

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2023 - 8:32 am
 
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journa ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Culinary and Bartenders unions and Fontainebleu Las Vegas have agreed to a deal to give resort workers the right to decide whether to unionize, the unions announced Friday.

“We are pleased that Fountainebleu workers will have the opportunity to decide whether to be union and applaud the company’s decision to respect their employees’ choice,” Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 said in a statement Friday.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas recently announced plans for hiring thousands of positions needed to fill the new Strip resort for its planned December opening, including conducting a five-day job fair for food, beverage and nightlife concepts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

