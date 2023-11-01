Fontainebleau is another step closer to opening

Nearly two decades after the start-up, Fontainebleau is on the verge of being licensed to operate on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Fontainebleau, the hulking blue north Strip skyscraper that has been a symbol of the Great Recession, took a major step toward rebounding to the casino-resort developers initially envisioned with a unanimous recommendation of approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

If the Nevada Gaming Commission concurs at its Nov. 16 meeting, Fontainebleau and its top executives would be licensed to operate after Wednesday’s vote.

Owners plan to open the 3,644-room resort with its 173,000-square-foot casino on Dec. 13.

The $3.7 billion, 67-story resort – the tallest occupiable structure in the state – was first proposed by Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer in 2005 and construction began two years later. But the financial crisis that began in late 2007 led to Soffer abandoning the project in 2009.

The building’s ownership changed hands several times, including a stint during which corporate raider Carl Icahn held it as an investment. Ownership returned to Soffer in February 2021 with a partnership with the real estate division of Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries.

Soffer and partner Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, also were recommended suitable to operate the resort.

Mufson told the board Fontainebleau would hire a total of 7,100 employees and that 1,850 already have been hired.

