Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip has new name and opening date

The Fontainebleau is no more. Call it The Drew Las Vegas.

The unfinished Fontainebleau project on the Las Vegas Strip has a new name -- The Drew Las Vegas -- and its opening will be in late 2020. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The unfinished Fontainebleau project on the Las Vegas Strip has a new name -- The Drew Las Vegas -- and its opening will be in late 2020. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The unfinished Fontainebleau project on the Las Vegas Strip has a new name -- The Drew Las Vegas -- and its opening will be in late 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The unfinished Fontainebleau project on the Las Vegas Strip has a new name -- The Drew Las Vegas -- and its opening will be in late 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than five months after buying the Fontainebleau, developer Steve Witkoff has a plan and a new name for the unfinished Strip resort.

Witkoff’s namesake firm and hotel giant Marriott International on Monday announced the blue-tinted tower – mothballed since the recession is now called The Drew Las Vegas and scheduled to open in late 2020.

The statement said the property will debut the Edition brand in Las Vegas and feature the Strip’s first JW Marriott, but it did not provide additional details on the brands’ operations there.

The Drew, soaring 60-plus stories above Las Vegas Boulevard, will feature a casino, nearly 4,000 rooms and more than 500,000 square feet of convention and meeting space. Marriott will manage the property.

The Fontainebleau has been a towering reminder of Las Vegas’ real estate boom and bust, and Monday’s announcement answers a question that locals have been asking for years: What will ever happen with the project?

But it also seems to raise another one: Who is Drew?

“With Marriott International, we have the opportunity to leverage the world’s most powerful group and convention pipeline as well as an unmatched loyalty program to ensure we unlock the unparalleled value of this asset,” Witkoff said in the announcement.

Witkoff and Miami investment firm New Valley, a subsidiary of cigarette maker the Vector Group, partnered to buy the Fontainebleau in late August for $600 million. The seller, billionaire Carl Icahn, acquired it out of bankruptcy in 2010 for around $150 million and left it largely untouched.

The last newly built casino to open on the Strip was The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, in 2010.

Former Cosmopolitan CEO John Unwin will oversee The Drew’s launch and operations, according to Monday’s announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.