Fontainebleau to launch rewards program

The new casino-resort on the north Strip is introducing its tiered loyalty program before its Wednesday opening.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fontainebleau released new details on its resort loyalty program as the north Strip property prepares to open its doors to the public this week.

“The Fontainebleau legacy is built on creating a personalized experience for every guest, and Fontainebleau Rewards takes that legacy to new heights,” President Mark Tricano said in a press release. “Our loyalty program is focused on simplicity, transparency, and convenience, seamlessly integrating both gaming and nongaming rewards. This empowers our members to effortlessly shape their unique journey through Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

Fontainebleau opens late Wednesday as a $3.7 billion project that’s 18 years in the making. The 67-story property has 3,644 rooms, 36 bars and restaurants (21 to open at launch) and eight retail spaces.

“Bleau points,” as the loyalty program calls them, are earned through casino gameplay, hotel points, restaurants, bars, lounges, day and nightlife venues, the Lapis Spa and Wellness, fitness center and in Fontainebleau-owned retail shops on site, according to the release. Program members can also earn “play points” via slot machines and redeem those points as slot play credits at eligible machines.

Increasing through the four tiers (called bleau, silver, gold and royal) unlocks additional membership benefits that include free self-parking, free valet Sunday through Thursday, escalated slot play bonuses and complimentary resort fees for the top tiers.

Players can get three tier credits for every $1 of rated play at slots, video poker and table games and five credits for every $1 spent in the hotel and resort, according to the program. Bleau Points, which build redeemable food hotel, spa and drink credits, are earned at the same rate.

Pre-enrolling in Fontainebleau Rewards gives new members a 30 percent discount for certain rooms booked between Friday and March 31.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.