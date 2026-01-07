For 50th anniversary, Station investing millions in properties

More investment is coming to Durango, Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Resort, Sunset and Palace stations and Seventy Six Taverns as company closes in on 50th anniversary.

When Red Rock Resorts’ Station Casinos Inc. observes its 50th anniversary this summer, it’ll celebrate by investing in several of its Las Vegas properties.

Frank Fertitta Jr. opened a small off-Strip place called The Casino in 1976. A few years later, it was renamed Bingo Palace with a new bingo room, a buffet and one of the city’s first race and sportsbooks.

It was Nov. 22, 1983, when the Bingo Palace transitioned to Palace Station, the first of several Station Casinos properties now run by Fertitta’s sons, Frank Fertitta III and Lorenzo Fertitta.

Over the years, the Red Rock empire has grown to 18 properties in the Las Vegas Valley, including luxury operations Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Durango.

Station also operates smaller neighborhood properties under the Wildfire brand and in 2024 launched a new tavern brand called Seventy Six Taverns.

With the 50th anniversary of Station looming on July 1, the company has announced a series of multimillion-dollar investments across Southern Nevada, including the Monday startup of the second expansion of its new Durango property in southwest Las Vegas.

The company, which opened a high-limit slot machine room and a new 2,000-space parking garage on Dec. 15, is now investing $385 million for its second expansion since opening in December 2023.

All Durango amenities will remain open during the next phase of development, which will include 400 additional slot machines, a 36-lane bowling facility, luxury movie theaters, multiple new restaurant concepts and food hall outlets and several new entertainment venues.

Several more expansions are on the horizon.

At Green Valley Ranch, where 162 rooms and 37 suites were renovated and made available in December and the property’s poker room reopened, 294 rooms and suites in the property’s East Tower as well as the South Rotunda Lobby will get a top-to-bottom renovation in 2026.

Also coming to Green Valley Ranch: a remodeled meetings and convention facility in the first quarter of the year, the opening of a Nielsen’s Frozen Custard store in the food court in the early part of the year and the remodeling of the Regal movie theaters in mid-2026.

Red Rock food outlets

Red Rock Resort will get new food outlets in early 2026.

On tap for the Summerlin casino property are Hearthstone, a Clique Hospitality restaurant, returning to the property; Randy’s Donuts, the popular Los Angeles donut shop, joining the food court; Good Pie, a local pizza restaurant, coming to the food court will join the property’s food court; and With Love, Always, a popular smash burger joint, also coming to the food court.

Station’s off-Strip portfolio also is getting a $53 million reinvestment. Sunset Station is getting a propertywide refresh with the 2026 debut of a Stoney’s Rockin’ Country outlet and the transformation of Club Madrid into a casino bar.

Korean BBQ coming

In the spring, at Palace Station, where it all started for Station, Master Kim’s Korean BBQ will open. The 6,500-square-foot restaurant will feature more than 30 built-in grills and seating for more than 100.

The menu will feature brisket, marinated short rib, pork belly, chicken, and seafood, complemented by traditional banchan, Korean sauces, and rice and noodle dishes, with both all-you-can-eat and à la carte options.

Station will open its fourth Seventy Six Tavern on Jan. 22 in the Union Village plaza at 1120 Vitality Drive in Henderson.

The company also is transitioning The Den at Grand Canyon Drive and Tropicana Avenue into a Seventy Six Tavern in early 2026 and more tavern locations are expected to be announced this year.

