Former Boyd employee files lawsuit against company over data breach

The plaintiff hopes the lawsuit will become a class action and accuses the company of failing to protect personal information from cybercriminals.

A former Boyd Gaming Corp. employee has filed a lawsuit against the company over a recent cyberattack disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week.

Scott Levy, identified in the lawsuit as a former employee living in Las Vegas, hopes to turn his complaint into a class action.

The five-count lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada on Thursday, accuses Boyd of failing to prevent a data breach that could have released personally identifiable information, including names and Social Security numbers of current and former Boyd employees as well as Boyd customers.

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming has not responded to a request for comment, but said earlier in the week that it would not respond further beyond the five-paragraph SEC 8-K filed Tuesday. Boyd has not said when the attack occurred or was discovered and whether the company paid a ransom to regain control of its computer system.

Levy made note of that in the lawsuit.

“Defendant employed ‘leading external cybersecurity experts’ and determined that ‘the unauthorized third party removed certain data from (defendant’s) IT systems, including information about employees and a limited number of other individuals,’” the lawsuit says.

“Thus, defendant admitted that personally identifiable information was actually stolen during the data breach, confessing that the information was not just accessed, but was ‘removed’ from Boyd’s system. In other words, the data breach investigation revealed Boyd’s cyber and data security systems were completely inadequate and allowed cybercriminals to access files containing a treasure trove of its employees’ and customers’ highly private information.”

