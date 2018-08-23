Former casino owner Bill Paulos buys GamingToday

Former casino owner Bill Paulos announced he has bought GamingToday, the 40-year old Las Vegas sports and gaming publication, as more states legalize wagering.

GamingToday offices are shown in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paulos, who owns Engaged Nation, an online gamification system, did not disclose how much he paid for the weekly paper and website or how many unique viewers it has.

GamingToday, founded in 1976 by Chuck and Eileen Di Rocco, covers the commercial casino industry as well as pari-mutual race wagering and sports betting.

The United States Supreme Court in May overturned a ban on sports betting in most states. Since then casinos in New Jersey and Mississippi have begun to accept wagers.

“The interest and the need of our land-based and digital publication is more relevant than ever given the SCOTUS ruling and the expansion of legalized gaming across the county,” Paulos said in a statement Wednesday.

The company plans to expand GamingToday, including the digital part of the business, the statement said.

Paulos was the co-founder and owner of Cannery Casino Resorts. He sold the company to Boyd Gaming Corp. in 2016 for $230 million.

