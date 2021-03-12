Former Eldorado Casino gets new name, opening date

The former Eldorado Casino in Henderson is set to reopen in April as the Pass Casino.

The Pass Casino, formerly the Eldorado Casino, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The former site of the Eldorado Casino in Henderson is set to reopen under a new name next month.

The casino, located on the historic Water Street, is getting a refresh before its grand opening at 7 p.m. April 1. The property has been redubbed the Pass Casino by DeSimone Gaming, which purchased the casino from Boyd Gaming Corp. in December.

Along with a new name, the property will feature upgraded gaming, dining and entertainment options, according to a Thursday news release.

The casino will have more than 350 slot machines. Twenty-four hour dining will be offered at Emilia’s Cafe, named for DeSimone’s daughter, while Ristorante Italiano will offer fine dining options Thursday through Sunday evenings. The property will also have two bars: the Pass Bar and Silver Bar.

The reopening will bring about nearly 100 new jobs, with many former employees returning, according to the release.

Joe DeSimone, sole owner of the property and a longtime Henderson developer, said he expects renewed interest in the property from the public and private investments made in downtown Henderson and on Water Street in recent years.

“We expect the Pass to become an entertainment destination for Henderson residents,” DeSimone said in the release.

DeSimone Gaming also owns the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson, near Boulder City. A shuttle will run between the two casinos seven days a week, and customers at both properties will have access to a linked players’s club.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.