Former Encore Boston Harbor president to lead Genting in New York

Robert DeSalvio has been named to lead Genting Group’s two New York properties.

Robert DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor, left, and Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox during a news conference at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass., June 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Robert DeSalvio, who stepped down as president of Encore Boston Harbor in October, on Monday was named president of the Genting Group’s New York properties.

DeSalvio, who has been in the casino and hospitality industry for more than 40 years mostly in the Northeast, will oversee operations at Resorts World Catskills, a 332-suite hotel with a 100,000-square-foot casino in the Catskill Mountains, and Resorts World Casino New York City, the city’s only casino with 6,000 slot machines.

DeSalvio led Encore Boston Harbor through its June opening and gave no reason for his departure four months later. Prior to working for Wynn Resorts Ltd. in Boston, DeSalvio was president of Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for eight years and nearly 10 years at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

He’ll work with Edward Farrell, president of Genting Americas, who spent several months on the Resorts World Las Vegas project, a $4.3 billion, 3,500-room Strip resort due to open in 2021.

“It’s an honor to join Genting, which has proven, with the success of Resorts World Casino New York City, that gaming in New York is full of untapped potential, and I am excited to be on the frontlines of the action,” DeSalvio said in a release announcing his appointment.

