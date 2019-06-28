Former GOED chief Paul Anderson joining Boyd Gaming as senior VP

Paul Anderson, the former executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, is joining Boyd Gaming Corp. as a senior vice president.

Paul Anderson, the former director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, has joined Boyd Gaming Corp. as its senior vice president of industry and government affairs.

Anderson will replace Bill Noonan, who announced his retirement from the company last week.

Anderson announced the transition on social media Thursday and said he would begin his new position July 8.

“Over the last several years, I have had the opportunity to get to know some of the most respected people in the gaming industry, who lead one of the most iconic Nevada companies, and am honored to join that team,” Anderson said in his announcement.

“Knowing Bill Noonan and seeing him in action in this role, I know that he will be sorely missed, not only at Boyd Gaming, but on the countless boards and commissions he has served,” he said. “I’m comforted to know he is only a phone call away and am confident that with the outstanding team Bill has assembled we will have great success moving forward.”

Anderson joins Boyd at a time when the Strip is in transition, and the company could become a key player if it can broker a deal with Eldorado Resorts Inc. in its bid to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. for $17.3 billion, possibly divesting some of its properties in the process.

