Former MGM exec tapped to lead off-Strip casino

Patrick Miller has been appointed president and CEO of Rio hotel-casino. He'll over see the property's $340 million renovation. (Courtesy of Rio Hotel and Casino)

The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and new lighting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A new executive will take over leadership at the Rio, the off-Strip property announced several weeks after its previous president stepped down.

Patrick Miller has been appointed president and CEO, according to a Monday news release. He previously was senior vice president of hospitality at MGM Resorts International. Before then, he acted as president and COO at Park MGM and NoMad Hotel, where he oversaw the renovation of Monte Carlo to Park MGM.

Rio’s owner, Dreamscape Co., said Miller will play a pivotal role in transforming the property it took over last fall.

“Patrick’s extensive experience in the Las Vegas hospitality industry, including his many leadership roles at MGM Resorts, stands as a testament to his expertise,” Eric Birnbaum, chairman of Dreamscape, said in the release. “Having overseen the transition of Monte Carlo to Park MGM, Patrick is the perfect person to lead the total revitalization of Rio Hotel & Casino and its dedicated team members into the next chapter of this iconic property’s history.”

Caesars completed the $516.3 million sale of the Rio to New York-based Dreamscape in late 2019 and the new company took over operations in October. Dreamscape said it is spending $340 million on remodeling projects since the acquisition, including suite upgrades, exterior LED light improvements and changes to the gaming floor.

Miller takes over Trevor Scherrer’s role. In April, it was announced that he would step down once a successor was found due to an undisclosed health concern.

