Former Nevada governor appointed to board of Strip casino

Resorts World Las Vegas is adding another high-profile name to its recently created board of directors.

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has been appointed to the board, the Strip casino announced Wednesday. Sandoval, 61, is the fifth member of the casino’s nascent board of directors, which began its oversight of the property in December.

In addition to his tenure as a two-term Republican governor, Sandoval’s resume includes serving as chair of the Nevada Gaming Commission, state attorney general and a U.S. District Court judge. He is currently the president of the University of Nevada, Reno

In a statement announcing the appointment, Resorts World said Sandoval’s “distinguished career in public service, coupled with his deep understanding of Nevada’s gaming landscape, will bring invaluable expertise to the organization.”

“I am honored to join the board at Resorts World Las Vegas and contribute to the strong foundation they have built,” Sandoval said in a statement. “This organization has redefined hospitality on the Vegas Strip through its unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional guest experiences. I look forward to working with the team to drive continued success and innovation, ensuring unforgettable moments for all who visit.”

The embattled $4.3 billion megaresort at the north end of the Strip is trying to move beyond prior organizational missteps that have negatively impacted the property, including a highly publicized parting of ways with its former top executive and the unresolved regulatory complaint for alleged anti-money laundering compliance failures.

The formation of the board of directors and the appointment of a new chief executive officer are apparent steps being taken toward that goal by the property’s ownership, Malaysia-based Genting Berhad.

Alex Dixon, the new CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas, said Sandoval’s appointment to the board “accelerates the property’s growth strategy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Governor Sandoval to our Board of Directors,” said Dixon, who began his tenure as CEO of Resorts World Las Vegas in January. “His leadership, vision, and extensive experience in both government and the gaming industry make him an extraordinary addition to our team. We look forward to working with him as we continue to drive our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

The Resorts World Las Vegas board of directors is chaired by Jim Murren, the former chief executive officer and board chairman of MGM Resorts International. Other board members include A.G. Burnett, former chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and gaming attorney; Michelle DiTondo, a veteran human resources executive who worked at MGM and Caesars Entertainment; and Kong Han Tan, Genting’s president and chief operating officer.

“The Board and I recognize the unique position Resorts World Las Vegas holds at the north end of the Strip, a crown jewel of Vegas that is bursting with potential,” Murren said. “To fully capitalize on our vision, we need strong leaders to help us build and drive progress. Brian Sandoval brings the expertise and energy necessary to elevate the Property to the next level.”

