Casinos & Gaming

Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
A video poker player landed a $240,000 jackpot Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

On the craps table, some rollers go for four the hard way. At Caesars Palace on Saturday, this was four the wild way.

Four jackpots totaling more than $650,000 hit within five hours of each other at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot hit at 7 p.m. with a player winning $200,750 after striking a jackpot playing video poker.

A video poker player landed a $200,750 jackpot Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The second hit around 8 p.m. with a video poker player turning a $25 bet into a $100,000 jackpot.

A video poker player landed a $100,000 jackpot Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Around 11 p.m., a Dragon Link slots player hit a $121,500 jackpot on the machine.

A slots player won a $121,500 jackpot Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Finally around 11:30 p.m., another video poker player landed a $240,000 jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Fun with fours.

Boulder Station

From $1.88 …

… to just 88 cents …

… and then $5.88.

California

Way to go, Naomi!

Cannery

Big score on Mighty Cash.

Four Queens

Winners from Wichita Falls, Texas, and South Bend, Indiana, are celebrating.

Gold Coast

A four-pack of winners at the off-Strip spot.

Palace Station

A big hit on Buffalo.

Another 88 cents spent well.

Plaza

Plaza gone wild! Many winners this weekend!

Sahara

Way to go, Roberto!

Sunset Station

Deuces are fun.

Wildfire

Wrapping up with more fun with fours.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

