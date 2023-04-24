Four 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

The wins happened within five hours of one another.

A video poker player landed a $240,000 jackpot Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

On the craps table, some rollers go for four the hard way. At Caesars Palace on Saturday, this was four the wild way.

Four jackpots totaling more than $650,000 hit within five hours of each other at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The first jackpot hit at 7 p.m. with a player winning $200,750 after striking a jackpot playing video poker.

The second hit around 8 p.m. with a video poker player turning a $25 bet into a $100,000 jackpot.

Around 11 p.m., a Dragon Link slots player hit a $121,500 jackpot on the machine.

Finally around 11:30 p.m., another video poker player landed a $240,000 jackpot.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Fun with fours.

Now that's a win 🤑 Congratulations on the $40k win! pic.twitter.com/i4PCTRwoPT — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 22, 2023

Boulder Station

From $1.88 …

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT 🚨💰

BET ➡️ $1.88

WON ➡️ $12,455.81 pic.twitter.com/vQWQiociZd — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 22, 2023

… to just 88 cents …

Congrats to the lucky winner hitting a $10,307.67 jackpot on 88 Fortunes Money Coins after betting 88 cents! pic.twitter.com/t2eVCgUQC7 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 23, 2023

… and then $5.88.

Everybody loves a Dancing Drums jackpot! 🤩

BET 👉 $5.88

WON 👉 $13,966.77 pic.twitter.com/W4vUGPqMiz — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 24, 2023

California

Way to go, Naomi!

How about an extra $10K QUICK? 🤑 Naomi cashed out BIG when she landed on 3 QUICK HITS off just a $2 spin! pic.twitter.com/cRdLJMeJsz — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 23, 2023

Cannery

Big score on Mighty Cash.

Congratulations to this guest for getting a mighty win on Mighty Cash! pic.twitter.com/mDSSiX7Kyt — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 23, 2023

Four Queens

Winners from Wichita Falls, Texas, and South Bend, Indiana, are celebrating.

Money Monday pt. 2 💵 💸 We want to congratulate a lucky player from Wichita Falls, TX for landing an $11,886 jackpot and another player from South Bend, Indiana for hitting a $10,700 jackpot. #fourqueens #moneymonday #fourqueenslv #lasvegascasino #jackpots pic.twitter.com/MPZySrfJqb — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 24, 2023

Gold Coast

A four-pack of winners at the off-Strip spot.

No clowning around with these wins! Congratulations to these lucky Gold Coast guests on their big jackpot wins! pic.twitter.com/myHEtOJwFl — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 24, 2023

Palace Station

A big hit on Buffalo.

$23k BUFFALO GOLD JACKPOT! 🤯💰

A lucky local bet $12.00 and won $23,038.04! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/PlPYJfpE2O — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 22, 2023

Another 88 cents spent well.

Another day, another luck winner 🤩

BET ➡️ .88 cents

WON ➡️ $11,248.24 pic.twitter.com/D5VVhoRKzC — Palace Station (@palacestation) April 24, 2023

Plaza

Plaza gone wild! Many winners this weekend!

Sahara

Way to go, Roberto!

Talk about a great way to start the week. Congrats on your $15,000 jackpot Roberto! 🤩#ALittleMORE pic.twitter.com/MJe2SakaI0 — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) April 24, 2023

Sunset Station

Deuces are fun.

DEUCES WILD JACKPOT! Congrats to our lucky guest! Bet: $10

Won: $13,852 pic.twitter.com/Db9ZcS0D6l — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 21, 2023

Wildfire

Wrapping up with more fun with fours.

Triple Double Bonus Poker Jackpot at The Greens! BET ➡️$50

WIN ➡️ $20k pic.twitter.com/6iqw3ghhWG — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 23, 2023

