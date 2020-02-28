Four Queens, Binion’s slots, computer systems malfunctioning

“It’s like a ghost town,” said Robert Miedler, who stayed at the property. “You can’t play on the floor because three-fourths of the machines are offline.”

A photo at Binion's taken Feb. 27, 2020 tells guests that its computer systems are down. (Courtesy, Robert Miedler)

The computer system and slot machines at the Four Queens and its sister property Binion’s appear to be malfunctioning.

Images from Robert Miedler, a Detroit native who lives in Nevada during the winters, show a sign posted at Binion’s telling guests that “computer systems are down” and the property is only accepting cash — no coupons, comps or credit cards. Miedler said similar signs were up at the Four Queens.

“It’s like a ghost town,” he said. “You can’t play on the floor because three-fourths of the machines are offline.”

Spokespeople from the Four Queens did not return requests for comment Friday morning.

Miedler told the Review-Journal he checked out of the Four Queens Friday and saw slot machines not working at both properties the last three days of his five-day stay.

He tried to extend his stay at the property another night, but said Four Queens staff told him Friday that wasn’t possible.

“I had to check out because they don’t know if they have rooms available,” he said. “As I left (their computers) were still down. They’re still hand-checking people out.”

Another photo Miedler took at Binion’s shows a row of slot machines with blue screens that read “out of service.”

Miedler said table games and machines at the bars were still working, but players had to be hand-paid to cash out.

“It takes about half an hour (to cash out),” he said. “I asked when they expected to be up and they said later today, but they’ve been saying that for three days now.”

