Free parking coming to Wynn, Encore on Las Vegas Strip

Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced free parking at its Wynn Las Vegas and Encore self-parking garages will go into effect on Wednesday.

The free self-parking is open to all guests and will not require validation, according to a Monday statement from the company. Valet parking will remain free for overnight hotel guests at the two resorts.

Wynn spokesperson Michael Weaver said the change was made to align the company’s policies with its “position as a provider of luxury experiences for guests.”

He said Wynn expects it will be a benefit for both locals and those driving in from Southern California, and the company hasn’t yet contemplated raising fees in other areas to cover the cost of free parking.

Both garages will keep illuminated parking spot guidance systems, license reading systems, and entry and exit gate speed bumps for security measures and to help regulate traffic flow, according to the statement.

