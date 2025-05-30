Free self-parking? It will be available at this Strip casino all summer

The move to offer free self-parking this summer suggests the property is looking to reposition itself with value-conscious consumers at a time when parking fees and added costs have become sore points for many Las Vegas visitors.

More employee cuts on Las Vegas Strip as casino lays off ‘dozens’ of dealers

Free self-parking will be available at Resorts World hotel-casino from June 2 to Aug. 28, 2025, the property announced Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Strip casino is offering free parking all summer long with no strings attached.

Free self-parking will be available at Resorts World hotel-casino from June 2 to Aug. 28, the property announced Friday. The no-strings-attached offer applies to the guest and hotel parking garages at the property.

Free self-parking is a rare perk on the Strip in 2025. Resorts World joins Treasure Island, Sahara, Circus Circus and Casino Royale as the only Strip casino properties with free parking for all. Self-parking rates at Strip casinos range from $20 to as much as $40, with higher prices when special events are in town.

Since Resorts World opened in June 2021, the $4.3 billion megaresort at the north end of the Strip has struggled to find its footing in the ultra-competitive Las Vegas gaming market. The casino, which is owned and operated by the Malaysia-based Genting Group, has endured several missteps, including a high-profile parting of ways with its opening day president, a $10.5 million fine from state gaming regulators for failing to properly vet illegal bookmakers, a botched on-site Mr. Beast event and a less-than-favorable reception for attendees of a hackers convention.

Earlier this month, Resorts World moved its recently appointed chief executive officer into an advisory role for its nascent board of directors, which was formed at the end of 2024. The property’s chief financial officer added CEO to his resume after only joining the operation in February.

The move to offer free self-parking this summer suggests Resorts World is looking to reposition itself with value-conscious consumers at a time when parking fees and added costs have become sore points for many Las Vegas visitors. Many long-time and first-time visitors to the Strip have been expressing frustrations with unnecessary fees and charges, with paid parking near the top of the list of complaints.

Gamblers who obtain a certain tier level with most casino loyalty programs can receive free parking on the Strip.

Nearly all of the casinos on the Strip offer free parking to Nevada residents, but it is often limited to two or three hours. Military veterans are typically eligible for complimentary parking as well.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.