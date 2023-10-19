Fremont reveals new casino floor to complete $50M renovation — PHOTOS
Refreshes on the casino now match the expanded floor near the FanDuel Sportsbook that opened in late 2022.
Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas recently completed the last of its $50 million property remodel.
The Boyd Gaming-operated property on the Fremont Street Experience unveiled an updated casino floor, with a “more open floor plan” and higher ceilings, along with a renovated hotel lobby and casino bar, company representatives said this week.
The work was a continuation of a previously announced property remodel that debuted in late 2022. Boyd opened a six-stall food hall, the FanDuel Sportsbook and 10,000 square feet of additional gaming space.
The new casino space, consisting of about 120 games, took over the former buffet section of the property and the food hall was built on a former parking lot on Third Street. Boyd also built an entrance and patio along the recently built Third Street pedestrian mall.
“Once we’re done, the entire Fremont casino will have the look and feel of this expanded casino space that you see — a modern, exciting new design for one of downtown’s most legendary properties,” Executive Vice President of Operations Steve Thompson said at the food hall’s grand opening in January.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.