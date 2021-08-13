Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian

A guest at The Venetian became the resort’s second big winner this week on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

Nora Davila (The Venetian)

Nora Davila (The Venetian)

Friday the 13th has turned out to be a lucky day for one Texas visitor.

Nora Davila from Pharr, Texas, became a millionaire early Friday morning at The Venetian after turning a $2 bet into $1,021,166 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Double 3X4X5X Pay game.

She became the resort’s second guest in a week to win over a million while playing a popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

On Wednesday, an anonymous guest won $1,578,584 while playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.