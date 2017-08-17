Fright Dome at Circus Circus hiring for 2017 season

Circus Circus is looking for creepy clowns, monsters and ghosts for hire.

Fright Dome in Las Vegas to hire over 400 people ahead of 15th anniversary (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Circus Circus Fright Dome will be hiring more than 400 actors, performers and entertainers for its 2017 Fright Dome, named one of the top 10 haunted houses in the nation by USA Today and one of the best haunted house attractions in the world by Travel Channel.

The attraction is looking for guides, actors, strolling entertainers, stage performers, makeup artists, FX specialists and more for its 15th anniversary.

Interviews will take place 2 to 6 p.m Aug. 18, 19, 25, 26 and Sept. 9 at Circus Circus in the Skyrise Casino, on the main level, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and bring a valid government-issued ID and Social Security card, along with any portfolios or photos that showcase past work. Applicants are discouraged from wearing costumes, face paint and masks during the interview.

