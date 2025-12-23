From casino ‘nickel and diming’ to a major fine, RJ writer David Danzis’ biggest stories of 2025

Throughout the year, our local coverage focused on how casino operators, regulators and visitors navigated a changing landscape.

The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau, Sahara and Circus Circus as viewed from the observation deck atop the STRAT on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Strip skyline is seen from the Goodyear blimp on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People play table games within the South Point on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People play slots and table games within the South Point on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People play slots as others await a table in the Garden Buffet within the South Point on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas in 2025 was defined by change, most notably as it relates to rising costs, shifting visitor expectations and an industry forced to confront the consequences of its own post-COVID success. From executive admissions about pricing missteps to regulatory crackdowns and questions about the Strip’s future, the year’s most consequential casino and gaming stories reflected a city at an inflection point.

Throughout the year, our local coverage focused on how casino operators, regulators and visitors navigated a changing landscape. The stories that resonated most did so not because of flashy headlines, but because they captured broader trends shaping the future of Las Vegas, including value perception, hospitality, accountability and long-term growth.

Here are the top five casino and gaming stories of 2025 selected by Las Vegas Review-Journal casino and gaming reporter David Danzis.

MGM CEO: ‘Shame on us’ about high prices in Las Vegas

In a rare and candid moment, MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle acknowledged what the rest of the world already knew: sky-high prices have hurt visitor sentiment and contributed to a softening in tourism.

The story resonated because the consumer frustration goes beyond one company. This story spotlighted an industry-wide challenge about how to balance profit with perceived value.

For locals and visitors alike, this admission became the defining business story of 2025.

Nickel and dimed: Are Las Vegas casinos pushing visitors to a tipping point?

This deep dive examined the creeping cost of visiting Las Vegas, from resort fees to parking to restaurant markups.

The reporting showed how the casino’s “nickel-and-dime” approach could threaten the city’s long-term tourism appeal. It resonated with anyone who’s felt squeezed while enjoying a night on the Strip.

This story kickstarted an international conversation (which is still happening) about whether Las Vegas casino operators are stepping over dollars to pick up dimes.

South Point casino stands apart by embracing classic Las Vegas hospitality

Not all news was grim.

South Point casino illustrated how traditional, customer-focused hospitality can thrive in a challenging market. By emphasizing friendly service, fair pricing, and a loyal staff culture, South Point reminded readers that the city’s classic charm still works, and still matters to locals and visitors alike.

South Point executives, former employees and current visitors all said the same thing: there is at least one casino in town that still remembers how to treat people.

Can the north end of the Las Vegas Strip make a comeback?

The northern Strip has long lagged behind the glittering south, but this story explored potential redevelopment and revitalization. Through interviews with executives and tourism officials, the reporting offered a blueprint for the North Strip’s future and questioned why restoring some of the area’s former glory was so difficult to grasp.

For readers curious about the city’s evolving geography, this was the “big-picture” story of the year.

Resorts World Las Vegas hit with $10.5M fine from state gaming regulators

Regulatory enforcement grabbed headlines with Resorts World’s $10.5 million fine, which is the second-largest in Nevada history. Beyond the dollar figure, the story highlighted compliance challenges, operational risks and reputational stakes for one of the city’s largest resorts.

It was a reminder that even major players face serious consequences in Las Vegas’s highly regulated gaming environment.

The Resorts World Las Vegas saga is far from over, as another lawsuit was recently filed against the $4.3 billion megaresort.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.