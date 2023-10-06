From Whitney Houston to Wheel of Fortune: G2E to show off latest slots, more

Cybersecurity, sports-betting expansion and technology on the casino floor will take center stage when the four-day 22nd edition of the Global Gaming Expo opens Monday.

Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, gives a tour of new gaming technology, including electronic Blackjack table, at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research at IGT, gives a tour of new gaming technology, including PeakBarTop, at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research at IGT, gives a tour of new gaming technology, including IGT's PlaySports self-service sports betting kiosk, left, and CrystalFlex Terminal, at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, demonstrates how Top Dollar Grand and Diamond Jackpots Double Spin games are played on IGT DiamondRS Premium video slot cabinet as he gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research, demonstrates how Mystery of the Lamp game is played on IGT PeakCurve49 video slot cabinet as he gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters as Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, looks on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nick Khin, right, a COO of Gaming for IGT, demonstrates how Mystery of the Lamp game is played on IGT PeakCurve49 video slot cabinet as he gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters as Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research, looks on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Roger Pettersson, VP Core Product and Product Market Management and Market Research at IGT, demonstrates how Wheel of Fortune Big Money game is played on IGT Peak65 video slot cabinet as he gives a tour of new gaming technology at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nick Khin, a COO of Gaming for IGT, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at the IGT headquarters, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

When 25,000 gaming industry professionals roll into The Venetian Expo Monday for the start of the four-day 22nd edition of the Global Gaming Expo they’ll be confronting unprecedented times and issues.

Never has the industry been so successful, racking up record revenue total after record revenue total nationwide.

But never has the industry appeared so vulnerable with recent disclosures of cyberattacks that brought Nevada’s most popular recreational attractions to their knees.

Delegates from around the world will be gathering in the vicinity of the centerpiece of two Strip casino giants, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc., which suffered humiliating technological breakdowns in August and September, brought upon by criminals who sought to shake them down at the height of their success.

They’ll also be meeting in the shadow of one of the most spectacular entertainment venues ever conceived, the Sphere, at a time when organized labor unions are leaning toward a work stoppage aimed at getting their members a greater share of profits.

What a time for the gaming industry.

Record-setting growth

“Our industry is experiencing record-setting growth because of the innovation and technology that is fueling our world-class entertainment offerings,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, sponsor of G2E. “After leading the return of tradeshows to Las Vegas last year, G2E 2022’s pre-pandemic atmosphere is a milestone for our industry and a testament to our collective excitement around gaming’s future.”

This year’s show is featuring more than 350 exhibitors and participating companies spread across 252,000 square feet, up 42 percent compared to 2021. G2E education will include six keynote conversations and more than 80 education sessions on the latest industry trends and ideas.

Among the keynoters: MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle; Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc.; and Jette Nygaard-Andersen, CEO of Entain Group plc, a sports-wagering company affiliated with MGM.

Miller is expected to update G2E delegates on the state of the industry Tuesday prior to Hornbuckle, Carstanjen and Nygaard-Andersen weighing in on the outlook of business in the future.

Cybersecurity will be top of mind in several education sessions as well the continuing expansion of sports wagering nationwide.

For the first time, an education session is scheduled on the controversial topic of whether smoking should be banned or allowed in casinos.

A panel of gaming regulators will discuss the oversight of gaming on Monday and several sessions will be devoted to identifying and confronting matters related to persons with compulsive gambling disorders.

Lots of slots

And then, there are the toys.

Thousands of slot machines, table games and gaming system gadgets will be displayed and available for hands-on use as manufacturers from across the globe make their offerings available to company leaders looking for the next new thing to bring customers to their floors.

The G2E trade show floor opens Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

IGT, the London-based gaming equipment and systems developer that still has a presence in Nevada is expected again to be the exhibitor with the largest presence on the G2E floor.

“We’ve had the largest booth at the show for many, many years,” said Nick Khin, chief operating officer, gaming, for IGT in Las Vegas.

Khin is particularly excited this year to show the company’s new Grammy Award-winning Whitney Houston-themed slot machines and its Mystery of the Lamp premium game.

Not only will manufacturers dazzle prospective customers with technological advancements and stunningly vivid graphics, they pride themselves in delivering games on their massive displays, called cabinets.

“The PeakCurve49 was launched in our sales floor about two months ago, so we know it’s performing really well,” Khin said. “As you know, we test every new game that we produce. We put those games out on test banks just to make sure that the games are going to work and the games are going to be popular with players.”

More Wheel

You can’t talk about IGT without mentioning Wheel of Fortune.

“We have been 26½, maybe 27 years with Wheel of Fortune. We just extended our partnership with Sony, so there are many more years to go with Wheel of Fortune.

Letter-turner Vanna White has signed on to continue her relationship with the IGT machine and Khin said new Wheel host Ryan Seacrest paid a visit to IGT’s Las Vegas headquarters to check out new variations of the slot game.

IGT’s competitors also will be vying for attention on the show floor.

Las Vegas-based AGS is focusing on its Spectra cabinets for its games.

“This year’s G2E represents a significant step towards our unprecedented slot strategy transformation,” said Mark DeDeaux, senior vice president and general manager of slots. “Our products and strategy are fully aligned towards growing our market position to become a leading slot supplier to the gaming industry. We have elevated our people, processes and products and we are in full launch mode.”

Aristocrat Gaming already has generated massive publicity with its first six National Football League-themed slot machine games to be displayed at G2E.

Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder is building on the global success of its Monopoly-themed content. Three new Monopoly games will be shown next week as well as a new table game progressive system featuring coin sensor technology with a built-in LCD screen, a 27-inch LED-trimmed sign and updated software with new bonusing features.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.