FTC withdrawing request for MGM cyberattack information

In a letter to MGM legal representatives, the Federal Trade Commission said it is withdrawing its civil investigative demand made to MGM Resorts in January 2024.

The MGM Grand, right, stands amongst other resorts, hotels and casinos on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Federal Trade Commission’s dispute with MGM Resorts International over providing information about 2023’s costly cyberattack against the company may be coming to a resolution.

The FTC has told MGM it plans to withdraw its civil investigative demand regarding the incident that cost the company an estimated $100 million and crippled the company’s resort operations for nine days in September 2023.

In a two-paragraph letter Tuesday from FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson to Brian Boyle, a member of MGM’s Washington-based legal team, the federal agency said it is withdrawing its demand, known as a CID.

A copy of the letter was provided to the Review-Journal by MGM.

The CID, issued Jan. 25, 2024, spurred a civil lawsuit by MGM against the FTC in April.

It’s unclear why the FTC reversed course on the CID.

