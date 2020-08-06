Full House CEO: June best month ever for Mississippi casino despite pandemic

Full House Resorts, a small Las Vegas-based regional casino company, said despite limited offerings due to COVID-19, its Silver Slipper property in Mississippi had the best month in its 14-year history in June “on several metrics.”

In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Dan Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts, speaks at the company's offices in Summerlin. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Full House Resorts, a small Las Vegas-based regional casino company, said despite limited offerings due to COVID-19, its Silver Slipper property in Mississippi had the best month in its 14-year history in June “on several metrics.”

Cash flow at the property was up 28 percent compared to June 2019, according to a Thursday statement from the company.

Overall revenue at the company, which operates in Nevada, Indiana, Colorado and Mississippi, was $14.5 million in the second quarter, down 65.2 percent compared to last year. Net loss was $6.7 million.

Full House’s five properties closed in mid-March due to the pandemic. It wasn’t until mid-June that all had reopened.

President and CEO Dan Lee said the properties are still operating under “significant constraints.”

Table games are not operational in Colorado, and limited in other markets. There are no entertainment or special event offerings that could result in group gatherings, and restaurants have reduced hours and capacity. The company is operating about 1,650 machines, just over half of what it had open running in the first quarter.

“We are also incurring additional costs to sanitize equipment between guests, to police social distancing, to take temperature scans at every entrance, to have employees serve guests at buffets that were previously self-serve, and to provide masks and other protective equipment to employees and guests,” Lee said in a Thursday statement.

While the company’s regional properties have benefited by having a large drive-in customer base and not relying on resort amenities such as nightclubs or conventions, its Northern Nevada market’s performance slumped after destination travel to the Lake Tahoe region slowed.

The company continues to make operational changes to combat the current environment, reexamining staffing levels and cutting back hours on certain amenities. It has also halted construction on a parking garage project at Bronco Billy’s in Colorado to conserve capital.

“We are pleased that customers have generally responded positively, recognizing that it is possible to operate a casino with appropriate social distancing and health safety measures,” Lee said. “We continue to focus on our financial liquidity … (and be) very cautious, recognizing that the risks of the pandemic period are not yet entirely behind us.”

Full House shares were up 18.4 percent Thursday morning, trading at $1.67 on the Nasdaq.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.