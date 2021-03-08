Full House Resorts reports ‘phenomenal’ fourth-quarter earnings

“Our properties continued to perform extremely well, adjusted for the seasonality,” Full House Resorts President and CEO Daniel Lee said in a Monday news release.

Daniel Lee, CEO of Full House Resorts (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The head of Full House Resorts believes the company had a “phenomenal” fourth quarter driven by new marketing programs, staffing improvements and expanded sports betting operations.

“Our properties continued to perform extremely well, adjusted for the seasonality,” President and CEO Daniel Lee said in a Monday news release. “While capacity restrictions remain, as well as some additional costs related to the pandemic, so do the structural changes that we have made regarding our marketing and the ways we operate. We continue to believe that these results of the past several months are sustainable.”

The company has three sports wagering websites operating in Colorado and Indiana that represent a minimum of $3.5 million of annualized revenue, according to the news release. Three other websites are expected to go live “shortly,” boosting that annual sports betting revenue to $7 million.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator, which operates properties in Northern Nevada and three other states, reported $3.5 million in net income in the fourth quarter, up from a net loss of $4.1 million reported in the same period the year prior. Revenue dropped from $39 million to $38.3 million during that same time period, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose from $2.3 million to $9.8 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.