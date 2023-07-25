FullTime Fantasy partners with Circa for fantasy football championships

Circa is offering special packages for FullTime Fantasy customers to conduct their draft events at the resort and participate in Circa-branded contests.

Pool guests watch NFL football draft coverage on the screen in Stadium Swim at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas-based FullTime Fantasy Sports is partnering with Circa to host the Circa-branded Fantasy Football World Championships and the Las Vegas Fantasy Championships.

FullTime announced the partnership Monday.

The live Circa Draft Series begins Aug. 17 and will run through the NFL’s opening weekend, with drafts taking place at Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails, inside the owner’s suite at Stadium Swim, and other luxury suites at the downtown Las Vegas property.

“We are thrilled to partner with FullTime Fantasy Sports to host the Fantasy Football World Championships and the Las Vegas Fantasy Championships,” said Derek Stevens, founder and CEO of Circa, in a statement. “We are the perfect fit for this partnership. From Stadium Swim to the world’s largest sportsbook, we strive to create unparalleled sports viewing experiences for our customers.”

The Las Vegas Championships have a $349 entry fee and a $50,000 grand prize as well as $2,500 league prizes. The Fantasy Football World Championships have a $1,850 entry fee and a $150,000 grand prize, with $12,000 league prizes.

Circa is offering $300 packages (with taxes and resort fees) that include two nights accommodations, a $75 food and beverage credit, a $50 Legacy Club credit, and a $25 match play chip.

“I love how Circa has embraced season-long fantasy sports, and we know that our players will get the ultimate Las Vegas experience inside venues they have only seen on TV,” said FullTime founder Ian Ritchie in a statement. “There is no better experience in Las Vegas than Stadium Swim and the property’s sportsbook is best in class. We are proud to share this experience with our customers.”

