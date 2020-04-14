Furloughed, laid off culinary union worker dues on hold

“If workers aren’t working and not getting paid, they do not pay dues,” union spokeswoman Bethany Khan told the Review-Journal. She added that nearly all of the union’s 60,000 members are laid off.

Culinary Union Local 226 says its members who are out of work due to the coronavirus do not have to pay dues (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Culinary Union Local 226 members won’t have to pay dues if they’re not getting paid during the state-wide casino shutdown.

“If workers aren’t working and not getting paid, they do not pay dues,” union spokeswoman Bethany Khan told the Review-Journal. She added that nearly all of the union’s 60,000 members are laid off.

According to the latest annual filing from the union, an affiliate of UNITE HERE, regular dues and fees cost up to $49.50 per month.

A growing number of hospitality and gaming employees have been laid off or furloughed in recent weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including those at union resort-casinos like MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp., among others.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.