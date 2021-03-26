59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Future Vegas resident welcomed early with $182K jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
Gold Coast hotel-casino photographed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye ...
Gold Coast hotel-casino photographed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A soon-to-be transplant from California received an early welcome gift on Wednesday.

The person, who did not want to be identified, won a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $182,000 at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The $182,148 came by hitting a seven-card straight flush.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participate in the company’s linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including Gold Coast, The Orleans, Aliante, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and Cannery. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The Pai Gow progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

This is the fifth time a guest has won Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot in the past six months, with a total of nearly $1.5 million awarded.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
2
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, marking a return to paradise
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, marking a return to paradise
3
Man killed in random shooting in Las Vegas ‘was all about family’
Man killed in random shooting in Las Vegas ‘was all about family’
4
6 things to look for when exploring Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
6 things to look for when exploring Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
5
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST