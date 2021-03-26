Future Vegas resident welcomed early with $182K jackpot

A soon-to-be transplant from California received an early welcome gift on Wednesday.

Gold Coast hotel-casino photographed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The person, who did not want to be identified, won a Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot of more than $182,000 at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The $182,148 came by hitting a seven-card straight flush.

Six Boyd Gaming destinations participate in the company’s linked Pai Gow Poker progressive, including Gold Coast, The Orleans, Aliante, Suncoast, Sam’s Town and Cannery. By offering the Pai Gow Poker progressive at multiple destinations citywide, players have a shot at winning a much larger jackpot than individual properties could offer.

The Pai Gow progressive jackpot has reset at $75,000.

This is the fifth time a guest has won Boyd Gaming’s regional linked Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot in the past six months, with a total of nearly $1.5 million awarded.

