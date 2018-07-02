G2E to host ‘Shark Tank’-like contest for gaming innovations

Entrepreneurs hoping to bring new product ideas and concepts to the gaming industry will have a chance to do that before two self-made business leaders and a big crowd at this year’s Global Gaming Expo.

Daymond John (courtesy)

Cindy Eckert (courtesy)

The Innovation Incubator — a business pitch session similar to presentations on the popular reality television show “Shark Tank” — is scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

FUBU founder and CEO Daymond John and Cindy Eckert, the founder of Sprout Pharmaceuticals and the women-focused Pink Ceiling business investment incubator, will be judges in the live event at the trade show, which is expected to attract 26,000 people to Las Vegas.

John makes regular appearances on “Shark Tank,” an ABC television production now in its 10th season.

Eckert launched Pink Ceiling in 2016 to improve access to capital for women-led startup companies.

The American Gaming Association, which sponsors G2E, is inviting students and budding entrepreneurs to submit proposals by July 27 for consideration by a panel of gaming industry experts.

Pitch proposals can include photos and videos.

Pitches are required to relate to one of four areas: academic approach to gaming floor innovation; academic approach to hospitality and resorts development; startup or academic approach to solve or streamline regulatory challenges; or startup or academic approach to create greater efficiencies for operators and suppliers.

Four finalists will have 10 minutes to present their pitches onstage, followed by one minute of questions from the judges.

The judges will select the winner of the Sharks Choice Prize — $10,000 and the free use of a 10-by-10-foot trade show booth at the 2019 G2E. Audience polling will select the Customers Choice Prize, a booth at the 2019 show.

Additional details about the competition and applications are available online at https://www. globalgamingexpo.com/innovation-incubator/.

Six runners-up in the competition also will be invited to make presentations at the show’s Innovation Lab booth later that day.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

