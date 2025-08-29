82°F
Gambling revenue rises at Strip, downtown casinos for July

Slot machines at Resorts World are seen Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2025 - 9:50 am
 

Nevada casinos reported nearly $1.36 billion in gaming revenue last month, an increase of 4 percent over July 2024.

According to data released Friday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, casinos on the Las Vegas Strip generated more than $749 million in July, a year-over-year increase of 5.6 percent. Downtown Las Vegas casinos posted a 3.6 percent uptick in monthly gaming revenue, bringing in more than $74.4 million from gamblers.

Clark County as a whole reported more than $1.15 billion in gaming revenue in July, a 3.2 percent increase over July 2024.

Year-to-date, casino gaming revenue is up for the state, the county, the Strip and downtown, according to the NGCB data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

