GameCo ‘the video game casino’ recommended for Nevada licensing

Blaine Graboyes, the CEO of GameCo, near two of his unique gaming machines he hopes will change the industry at his office in Las Vegas on Friday, March 10, 2017.

A Las Vegas-based company looking to bridge the gap between video games and slot machines won recommendations of approval on a series of licenses from the short-handed state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

GameCo, which bills itself as “the video game casino,” has been licensed in New Jersey and now wants to bring its portfolio of video games to Nevada’s casino floors.

Meeting in Carson City, the board, comprised of new Chairwoman Sandra Morgan and member Terry Johnson, forwarded the recommendation to the Nevada Gaming Commission, which will consider final approval on Feb. 28. A vacancy on the board has yet to be filled by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Licenses recommended for approval were for CEO Blaine Goldman, board chairman Robert Montgomery, director Seth Schorr and Mash3 Separate Property Trust as GameCo shareholders. The board also approved licensing of dozens of non-voting shareholders with less than 5 percent company control.

It was recommended that Goldman’s individual licensing be conditioned for two years after board members questioned his treatment of tax liabilities years ago.

Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming, operator of Downtown Grand Las Vegas, told board members he has watched Goldman’s development of GameCo and the company’s roster of interactive skill-based games that include titles like Call of Duty, Nothin’ But Net, Steve Aoki’s Neon Dream and Soulcalibur.

Goldman told the board his company is developing video game titles to encourage young players to move to casino versions of the same game to boost revenue. He said he has already contacted two Strip resorts that he didn’t name to test new games when they’re ready for distribution.

GameCo has 27 employees at its Pilot Road headquarters and 12 at a New York office.

