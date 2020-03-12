Gaming association seeks federal stimulus as COVID-19 weakens industry

The trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry is looking into stimulus action as the coronavirus outbreak weakens the industry’s performance.

The American Gaming Association believes the gaming industry should be included in any federal stimulus action as the coronavirus outbreak weakens the industry’s performance.

In a letter sent to the industry on Wednesday, American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller said the COVID-19 outbreak has “created uncertainty for the gaming industry and economy broadly.” The trade group represents the $261 billion U.S. casino industry.

“We have engaged and will continue to engage other industry associations as the implications of this evolving health crisis continue to affect our part of the broader hospitality industry,” Miller said.

Miller outlined steps the trade group had taken so far, including conversations with policymakers to ensure employee and customer health and safety, the postponement of G2E Asia and communications with congressional and administration leaders — including the CDC and Office of the Vice President.

The trade association also held a call this week with more than 50 government relations representatives from its membership to gauge priorities in any stimulus action.

“We continue to reiterate the need for gaming’s inclusion in any economic stimulus being considered,” Miller said in the letter. “We will work diligently to preserve industry interests over the coming weeks and months.”

