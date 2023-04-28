Gaming Commission appointee takes a ride on the other side

After serving in numerous executive roles in the gaming and hospitality industries, George Markantonis has been appointed to fill a Nevada regulatory vacancy.

George Markantonis, left, president and chief operating officer with The Venetian, participates in an eye ceremony celebrating the Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, outside The Venetian, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

George Markantonis, left, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian,The Palazzo and Sands Expo & Convention Center and chef Lorena Garcia at The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday appointed George Markantonis to the Nevada Gaming Commission. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee members Kristin McMillan, left, George Markantonis, Steve Sisolak and Steve Hill, listen during public comment on the proposed stadium in this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

A former Venetian resort executive with global experience in the gaming industry was named to the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday appointed George Markantonis to the five-member board that makes final decisions on licensing and other regulatory matters recommended by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Markantonis began his four-year term Friday.

He replaces Steve Cohen, who announced last week that he would not seek reappointment.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve appointed George Markantonis to the Nevada Gaming Commission,” Lombardo said in a release. “George is an experienced gaming executive with international and multi-jurisdictional experience, and I appreciate his willingness to serve our state. I know that George’s proven leadership, outstanding character, and decades of experience will be a tremendous asset on the Nevada Gaming Commission.”

Markantonis served as president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, and after the 2021 sale of the property by Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Apollo Global Management Inc., he served as CEO until mid-2022. Months after Apollo took over operations of The Venetian, it eventually hired Patrick Nichols in July as CEO, and Markantonis became special adviser to its newly formed board of directors. When licensed, Markantonis was unanimously approved by the board he’s now joining.

Markantonis began his hospitality career in South Africa with Westin Hotels & Resorts, serving in numerous leadership roles there, in Canada and in the United States for more than 17 years.

Following his tenure at Westin, he joined Caesars Palace as the senior vice president of hotel operations. He went on to serve as the CEO of Kerzner International where he oversaw the Atlantis and The Palm in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. He later became the president and managing director of Kerzner International Bahamas Ltd.

After nearly a decade in the Bahamas, he was appointed by Las Vegas Sands as president and chief operating officer of The Venetian and Palazzo and what was then known as the Sands Expo Center in March 2015.

Markantonis also served as a member of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, which developed the plan to build Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall.

“I’m honored to serve on the Nevada Gaming Commission, and I’m grateful to Gov. Lombardo for entrusting me with this role,” Markantonis said in a release announcing his appointment. “I look forward to utilizing my industry experiences to serve the commission in its work protecting the integrity of Nevada’s gaming industry and the interests of all the Nevadans who rely on its ongoing success for their livelihoods.”

He is Lombardo’s second appointment to the Gaming Commission. In January, Lombardo selected former State Treasurer and Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki to serve on the commission.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

