Gaming Commission approves $10K fine for Nevada casino

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved $10,000 fine against Nevada casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

Nevada Gaming Commission members agreed Thursday that Lovelock’s Off the Rails Casino came off the rails in its accounting efforts over several years and voted unanimously to punish its parent company with a $10,000 fine.

Commissioners approved a stipulation for settlement establishing the fine and ordered the company to hire an accountant with gaming industry experience to remedy recurring accounting issues that have occurred several times since 2019.

An attorney for SRY Industries LLC and operator Stephen Young promised commissioners he would make appropriate improvements to “keep everybody happy.”

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an eight-count complaint June 13 against Off the Rails, accusing the company of multiple reporting violations, including improper employee registration, maintaining slot machine payment logs, maintaining accurate accounting records, internal control procedures, improper computation of gross revenue, maintaining bankroll records and allowing unauthorized persons in count rooms, all unsuitable methods of operation.

Agents from the Control Board’s Tax and Licensing Division made several onsite visits to the casino to find evidence of the improper operations.

In its complaint, board agents identified 24 different types of violations and issued four violation letters between 2019 and 2023, many of them involving repeat offenses over the years.

During the 10-minute hearing, Young did not challenge accusations.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

