Gaming Commission revokes license of bar that was homicide site

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday formally revoked the gaming license of a Las Vegas bar that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said had become a hangout for gang activity and was the site of a June 22, 2019, homicide.

Luca Bertolini, owner of the Stateside Lounge on Las Vegas Boulevard North, didn’t contest the revocation in a short hearing by the commission that ended in a unanimous vote to revoke the restricted license, the type generally held by bars and taverns with 15 or fewer slot machines.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Ed Magaw told commissioners that in the investigation by Metro and Control Board agents, the Stateside Lounge had become a hangout for gang members after another nearby bar had closed.

Between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 25, 2019, Metro received 72 calls to quell disturbances, including nine calls involving violent crimes and three for property crimes.

Bertolini said at first, he didn’t realize that there were gang-affiliated customers in the bar, but once he did, he failed to take the advice of Metro officers on how to monitor them.

Metro was called to several gang confrontations, including motorcycle gang parties and a gang-affiliated funeral event.

30 to 40 gunshots

On June 22, 2019, Metro was called to investigate the shooting death of 48-year-old Michael Johnson outside the bar.

Bartolini lied to police that he wasn’t at the bar at time of the shooting, which involved 30 to 40 gunshots.

Shortly after the homicide, the city of Las Vegas moved to revoke the Stateside Lounge’s business license.

The Gaming Control Board signed a complaint against the bar in February and Bertolini offered to give up his gaming license, signing the stipulation to surrender the license in late May.

Bertolini participated in the hearing online and told commissioners he was embarrassed by the proceedings and apologized for being a part of the incidents.

