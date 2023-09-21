69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming company moves innovation team to UNLV’s research park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
UNLV gaming participants compete in an exhibition match at the esports arena in the new Harry R ...
UNLV gaming participants compete in an exhibition match at the esports arena in the new Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
A lab that is meant to produce new concepts for the gaming market is toured at the new Harry Re ...
A lab that is meant to produce new concepts for the gaming market is toured at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
The Harry Reid Research & Technology Park is now open in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. ...
The Harry Reid Research & Technology Park is now open in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Boyd Gaming will bring its innovation center to a building at UNLV’s Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in a joint innovation and training effort, the company and university announced.

Boyd will move its innovation team to the Black Fire Innovation building at the research campus in Southwest Las Vegas, according to a five-year lease agreement finalized on Sept. 8 for nearly $1.2 million.

As part of the partnership, Boyd will support internships for UNLV students and lend its expertise to university-based and corporate research and development.

“UNLV’s collaboration with Boyd Gaming will create a dynamic innovation environment for our students and faculty, giving them new and unique opportunities to learn and work alongside a longtime industry partner to turn ideas into real technology, products, and businesses,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a news release.

UNLV’s Black Fire Innovation is a four-story facility meant to serve as a business development center supporting industry members and university faculty and students in tech developments and early-stage startups. The building’s centerpiece is a 43,000 square-foot “living laboratory” that can showcase emerging technologies in gaming, hospitality, esports and entertainment. Boyd’s space will be roughly 5,200 square feet, according to the lease agreement.

“We are excited to expand Boyd’s long-term partnership with UNLV through our residency at Black Fire,” Keith Smith, CEO and president of Boyd Gaming, said in a statement. “Memorable and distinctive guest service is the foundation of the Boyd brand, and our commitment to technological innovation allows us to continue delivering on that promise, giving us unique new tools and methods for engaging our customers both on and off-property.”

Caesars Entertainment previously occupied the space.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
2
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
3
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
4
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
MGM: Operations back to normal; employees cite residual problems
By Richard N. Velotta and Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

An analyst says there’s still a long road ahead for normal operations at MGM and there isn’t much time before Formula One, NFR, CES and the Super Bowl.

 
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
RJ

“We are pleased that all of our casinos, hotels, dining, entertainment, and resort services are operating normally, and are welcoming thousands of guests each day,” the company reported on its X account.

More stories
Is Las Vegas finally ready to become an industrial powerhouse?
Is Las Vegas finally ready to become an industrial powerhouse?
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
New images show luxury design at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
North Las Vegas getting a new industrial facility
North Las Vegas getting a new industrial facility
More solar energy jobs coming soon to Las Vegas
More solar energy jobs coming soon to Las Vegas
Las Vegas native awarded prestigious Obama Foundation scholarship
Las Vegas native awarded prestigious Obama Foundation scholarship
‘Low vacancy, high demand’: Las Vegas’ medical industry facing real estate pinch
‘Low vacancy, high demand’: Las Vegas’ medical industry facing real estate pinch