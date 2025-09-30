Gaming company with Las Vegas presence to unveil new slot machine

Tom Jingoli, president and chief operating officer of Konami Gaming, Inc., poses for a photo at his office building on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After more than two decades with Konami Gaming Inc., Tom Jingoli recently stepped into the position of president and chief operating officer, a promotion that also made him managing director of Konami Australia Pty Ltd.

With the company’s Las Vegas campus serving as a home base, Jingoli now oversees daily operations across seven global locations spanning five continents and reports directly to Konami Gaming’s chief executive.

With Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025, the industry’s largest trade show, coming to Las Vegas in October, Jingoli spoke with the Review-Journal about his new responsibilities, Konami’s latest products and how the company is preparing for the future of gaming.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and/or brevity.

Question: Congratulations on your new role as president of Konami Gaming. What does this promotion mean to you personally and professionally?

Answer: Personally, I am humbled to lead this team. Our greatest asset as an organization is our people. I’ve had the privilege of working with Konami for more than 20 years, alongside a lot of exceptional, tenured talent as well as a growing workforce. Every team plays a crucial role in making sure our games and technology reach casinos worldwide.

Professionally, this new role carries significant meaning, with all global departments now under my responsibility. I report directly to Konami Gaming CEO Steve Sutherland, who also serves as a corporate officer for our parent company, Konami Group Corp. I’m thankful for a strong executive team to rely on as I take on a wide range of day-to-day responsibilities. Konami is entering an exciting new season with our latest products, and we’re looking at strategic opportunities to advance the company.

Q: At this year’s Global Gaming Expo (Oct. 6-9) in Las Vegas, what will Konami be showcasing, and what should convention attendees be most excited about?

A: We’re debuting a new video slot machine called Solstice, which delivers the industry’s latest in enhanced graphics, game power and floor presence. It will be a standout at G2E and on casino floors.

We’re also unveiling All Aboard Diamond, the first brand extension of our global hit All Aboard, which launched the “train game” trend in casinos. This brings fresh adventures to a brand that players already know and love.

Beyond games, we’ll be highlighting our Synkros casino management system. One of its latest tools, Synkros Progressive Management, gives players the chance at system-delivered jackpot progressives, beyond in-game jackpots. Casinos can configure these jackpots across the entire property, in select areas, or even on specific groups of machines.

Q: Casinos today look very different from even 10 years ago. How has Konami’s approach to meeting the needs of casino customers changed?

A: Data plays a bigger role than ever in casino purchase decisions, and in Konami’s product development. What hasn’t changed is the importance of relationships. Partnerships with our casino customers span decades, and it’s critical we work closely with them to navigate evolving needs and challenges.

Q: Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cashless payments are becoming part of everyday life. How could those be incorporated into Konami products?

A: Konami has been active in AI innovation for years. One of our most exciting Synkros products is Synk Vision, a biometric player tracking solution currently in technical trials in Asia. It uses AI cameras at each gaming position to track players automatically based on facial characteristics, helping address issues like problem gambling and money laundering.

On the payments side, Konami’s cashless technology has been live on casino cruise lines for more than a decade and has also been deployed in land-based casinos. Adoption in traditional properties has been slower due to external factors, but once the tide turns, Konami is ready.

Q: Konami is known for both its video game legacy and its casino products. How does that background influence the way your company approaches entertainment?

A: Our parent company has more than 50 years of history in video games and arcades, so entertainment is at the core of everything we do. That legacy strengthens our ability to deliver engaging casino games with advanced graphics, audio, and hardware innovation.

At G2E, we’re debuting the world’s first slot games inspired by Bomberman, a Konami-owned franchise with more than 60 releases over 40 years. The slot introduces a high-impact credit feature mechanic, with the classic Bomberman bombs playing a central role.

Q: With casinos facing new competition from online gaming and other forms of entertainment, how do you see the industry adapting?

A: I don’t view online and land-based gaming as competitors. They reinforce each other in serving players. Konami has a long list of games available both online and in physical casinos, giving operators an omni-channel approach.

Internationally, online gaming is expanding rapidly, and Konami is seeing strong growth in iGaming. This year, our online slot games launched in Brazil and Europe. We believe there’s opportunity for responsible, regulated iGaming expansion in North America, and Konami is well positioned to support it with trusted entertainment.

