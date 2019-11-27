Gaming Control Board insists it has jurisdiction over Steve Wynn

In a response to Steve Wynn’s motion to dismiss a suitability complaint alleging sexual harassment, the Control Board says it can still punish him, even after he quit.

A March 15, 2016, file photo, shows Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The state Gaming Control Board has told former Nevada casino executive Steve Wynn that it continues to have jurisdiction over him and his finding of suitability to hold a gaming license and that his motion to dismiss an Oct. 14 complaint against him is legally flawed.

The board filed its response to the Nov. 14 motion to dismiss Wednesday. The filing sets the stage for a possible hearing before the Nevada Gaming Commission on Dec. 19. Wynn has until Dec. 9 to reply to the Control Board.

The Control Board filed a five-count complaint through the state Attorney General’s Office alleging Wynn sexually harassed several female employees, violating state licensing suitability regulations.

The complaint also asked the Nevada Gaming Commission to fine Wynn, who stepped down as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd. in February 2018 and sold off all his stock in the company a month later.

The Control Board had conducted an investigation and found evidence of multiple instances of sexual contact by Steve Wynn involving subordinate employees. The complaint said, “by engaging in this conduct, whether consensual or not, Mr. Wynn disregarded Wynn Company’s policies and procedures.”

Steve Wynn has steadily denied ever harassing anyone in the 22 months since allegations were first disclosed in a Wall Street Journal story in January 2018.

