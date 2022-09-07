Gaming Control Board recommends Tropicana purchase by Bally’s Corp.

The $308 million deal for the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino with Penn Entertainment is on track for Nevada Gaming Commission approval this month.

Tropicana Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended licensing for Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. to acquire operations of Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip.

Board members questioned Bally’s executives for nearly two hours before voting to approve the $308 million transaction from Penn Entertainment Inc., first announced in April 2021.

Once the transaction is completed, Bally’s said, the Tropicana would become the company’s western flagship property.

The deal includes a land lease agreement with Penn-affiliated Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., a real estate investment trust, which will require Bally’s to pay GLPI $10.5 million a year for 50 years.

The recommendation will be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Sept. 22.

The deal is expected to close Sept. 25 or 26.

Bally’s executives indicated operations would transition from Penn 0ver the next six months, and there would be no major real estate improvements at the property in the next 12 to 24 months.

Executives said the staffing level at the resort would remain the same and there would be no changes in the restaurant lineup in the immediate future.

George Papanier, president of retail for Bally’s, indicated that initially the resort would retain its Tropicana name, but as the company undertakes its transition to Bally’s it could adopt Bally’s Las Vegas branding.

The company is not affiliated with the Bally’s property a mile north on Las Vegas Boulevard, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc. and is being rebranded as the Horseshoe.

Bally’s already is licensed in Nevada for Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Northern Nevada.

Regulators said they had numerous questions for executives and the company’s compliance officers because Bally’s has expanded so rapidly in the last two years. But board members said they were satisfied that the company’s oversight was adequate.

A race and sportsbook at the casino will continue to be operated by William Hill until the company is ready to transition to a Bally’s-branded sportsbook. Executives also said the casino eventually would move to the company’s Bally Rewards Club loyalty program and that existing Tropicana customers could either take on the new program or use their Penn Entertainment mychoice loyalty points at the M Resort, which is operated by Penn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.