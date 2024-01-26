61°F
Gaming Control Board website down; no personal data exposed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 4:16 pm
 

The Nevada Gaming Control Board website is down, but it’s unclear if the site has been hacked as suggested by messages on Google’s search engine.

A source familiar with the situation say no financial data or personal information have been exposed.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick is expected to issue a statement about the website’s status later Thursday.

The Gaming Control Board is a governmental agency that regulates gaming and law enforcement of the state’s gaming laws. The public-facing website provides board agendas, statistics, casino indices, regulations and biographical information about Control Board members and gaming commissioners.

Thursday’s Nevada Gaming Commission meeting was broadcast as planned Thursday through the board’s YouTube channel. Commissioners made no mention of the site being down.

Gaming officials are sensitive to cybersecurity breaches, particularly after the state’s largest casino companies — MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc. — were cyberattacked in late summer in 2023.

MGM weathered nine days of websites being down, but didn’t capitulate to ransom demands. MGM opted to shut some of its own computer systems down to prevent them from being compromised to hackers.

Caesars reportedly paid a $15 million ransomware demand, but never skipped a beat resulting from downed sites. The company has not confirmed ever paying a ransom.

The two companies ended up losing millions of dollars in lost reservations and inconvenience, but MGM said it recovered most of its money through insurance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

