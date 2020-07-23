Gaming equipment manufacturer Scientific Games reports 2Q loss

The company has beefed up its liquidity in an effort to prepare for the difficult environment presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathryn Lai, senior vice president of product & marketing at Scientific Games, plays their new game Everlasting Gobstopper on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment manufacturer Scientific Games Corp. reported a 36.2 percent decrease in revenue en route to a $198 million loss in the second quarter, the company reported Thursday.

The company has taken steps to improve its liquidity as it gears to operate during a period affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very proud of how we are navigating the current environment, as evidenced by our strong cost containment and cash management, which allowed us to deliver better-than-expected cash flow for the quarter,” Scientific President and CEO Barry Cottle said in a release announcing results.

The company reported a net loss of $198 million, $2.15 a share, on revenue of $539 million for the quarter that ended June 30.

The company reported a net loss of $75 million, 83 cents a share, on revenue of $845 million in the same quarter a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.