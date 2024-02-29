Gaming equipment suppliers IGT, Everi to merge in $6.2B deal

The deal, which still must be approved by shareholders of both companies and gaming regulators worldwide, will be known as IGT and run by its current CEO, Vince Sadusky.

Two major gaming equipment manufacturers — IGT and Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. — will merge in a $6.2 billion deal announced Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Two major gaming equipment manufacturers — IGT and Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. — will merge in a $6.2 billion deal announced Thursday.

The combined company will be known as IGT with its CEO, Vince Sadusky, to lead the joined entities. Everi Executive Chairman Michael Rumbolz will serve as chairman of the board of directors of the combined company.

Founded in 1998 as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., Everi will become a part of globally dominant IGT, which is headquartered in London and led by a core group of Italian executives. Founded in Nevada in 1990, IGT continues to have a major presence in Las Vegas with manufacturing operations in Reno.

IGT is spinning off its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses as a key part of the merger strategy.

Under terms of the deal, which is expected to close later this year or in early 2025, IGT shareholders would own 54 percent of the company and Everi shareholders the remaining 46 percent. The deal must be approved by shareholders of both companies and gaming regulators worldwide.

“The transaction will combine two robust gaming platforms with complementary capabilities, geographic footprints, and enhanced growth opportunities,” IGT Executive Chairman Marco Sala said in a release. “It also facilitates the separation of IGT’s Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses from our Global Lottery business, resulting in a pure play global lottery business.”

Rumbolz said the merger would be beneficial to shareholders as well as the gaming industry.

“We believe this merger combines two highly complementary businesses in a transformational manner, creating a global, land-based and digital gaming, fintech and systems business,” Rumbolz, a former Nevada gaming regulator, said in a release. “We expect the combined company will deliver a comprehensive range of products and services that will engage gaming patrons and drive efficiencies and revenues to our customers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

