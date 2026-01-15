Gaming lobbies urge Congress to rein in prediction markets

The growth of prediction market platforms “flies in the face of existing federal laws and regulation intended to protect consumers and the integrity of our nation’s financial markets,” the AGA and IGA said.

The country’s two largest gaming industry trade organizations are calling on Congress to use its legislative authority to shut down what they describe as a rapidly expanding and unregulated form of sports gambling that is emerging from federally registered prediction markets.

The American Gaming Association and the Indian Gaming Association penned a joint letter urging federal lawmakers to take “timely congressional action” to prohibit sports-event contracts offered by certain prediction market platforms that fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The Washington-based lobbying groups argue that the sports-event contracts offered by prediction market platforms are “indistinguishable from legal sports betting,” and, due to the CFTC’s inaction, are undermining state regulations and tribal sovereignty.

The growth of prediction market platforms “flies in the face of existing federal laws and regulation intended to protect consumers and the integrity of our nation’s financial markets,” the AGA and IGA said in the Jan. 12 letter.

Gaming lobbies say ‘event contracts’ are really unregulated sports betting, gambling

The trade groups are pushing for Congress to include clarifying language in upcoming cryptocurrency market structure legislation. Many prediction markets use crypto settlement or tokenized contracts, and lawmakers have expressed interest in defining how these products should be regulated.

Earlier this week, a group of U.S. senators introduced a draft bill outlining a regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, which will likely be amended as it moves through the legislative process.

“We firmly believe that congressional consideration of cryptocurrency market structure legislation provides an important, bipartisan opportunity to prevent sports betting and casino gambling under the guise of ‘event contracts,’” the AGA/IGA letter reads.

Traditional prediction markets were designed to allow users to trade based on expectations about elections or economic indicators.

In the past year, however, some CFTC-affiliated platforms have introduced contracts that, according to some casino and sportsbook operators, more closely resemble sports wagers than financial derivatives. These products have been rolled out through a self-certification process that allows them to launch unless the CFTC formally intervenes.

Under the Commodity Exchange Act, the CFTC is not allowed to approve event contracts tied to terrorism, war, assassination or gaming.

Litigation over the scope of the agency’s authority has left the issue unsettled, and CFTC Chairman Michael Selig told lawmakers during his confirmation hearing that the agency does not plan to block these contracts while legal disputes continue. He also said the CFTC would follow any direction Congress provides.

Battle over prediction markets already in Nevada

The legal fight over these markets is already playing out in Nevada, which remains the most influential sports betting jurisdiction in the country.

In early 2025, state regulators discovered that New York–based KalshiEx LLC was selling prediction contracts tied to sporting events to Nevada residents. Kalshi’s platform allows users to buy and sell yes-or-no contracts on topics ranging from economic indicators to weather outcomes to pop-culture events.

But its sports contracts quickly drew scrutiny. The Nevada attorney general’s office concluded that Kalshi’s sports contracts amounted to a form of unlicensed sports wagering.

In March, Kalshi sued individual members of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission. The Nevada Resort Association joined the case as a defendant since the sales of the prediction market’s sports-event contracts directly affected casino sportsbooks.

A federal judge later dissolved a preliminary injunction that had allowed Kalshi to continue offering sports-related contracts in the state. Competing platforms, including Robinhood and Crypto.com, agreed to halt sports-event contracts in Nevada. Kalshi did not.

The company continues to operate in Nevada while it appeals the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The case is being closely watched nationally because it could set a legal precedent for where prediction markets end and sports betting begins.

Gaming industry at odds over prediction markets

Many commercial casinos and tribal governments want to preserve the state-based regulatory model that has governed U.S. gaming for decades. Digital-first operators, however, are looking for room to innovate in adjacent areas that overlap with prediction markets.

The joint letter signals that the most influential trade groups support reinforcing the traditional model even as some former members explore alternatives.

Recently, several major digital sportsbook operators, including FanDuel and DraftKings, have withdrawn from the AGA or reduced their involvement as they introduced their own prediction market-style products.

The AGA and IGA say the issue goes beyond business strategies. They argue that prediction markets operate without standard consumer protections, independent integrity monitoring or responsible gambling frameworks. They also note that states and tribes lose tax revenue that would otherwise fund public services.

Some platforms have introduced contracts tied to geopolitical events and military conflicts. According to the gaming groups, those categories would never be permitted under state or tribal law.

