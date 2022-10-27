Gaming monthly win hits 19th straight $1B-plus mark

Only three markets of the 20 monitored by the state showed declines from the previous year with Clark County up 5.6 percent and the Strip up 8.2 percent from last year.

The board said only three markets of the 20 monitored in the state showed declines in September with five showing double-digit percentage increases and one, South Lake Tahoe, up 394.9 percent from the previous year. That rebound was the result of the Tahoe area recovering from one of the worst forest fires in its history the year before.

The state reported $1.249 billion in casino win for the month, a 7.9 percent increase, with Clark County up 5.6 percent to $1.061 billion and the Strip up 8.2 percent to $693 million.

Downtown Las Vegas revenue was up just 1.6 percent to $74.2 million and the Boulder Strip, which includes most of Henderson, was among the markets that declined, down 8.7 percent to $74.4 million.

