49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming regulators add Ubisoft executive to state committee

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 5:02 pm
 
Players compete during the Fortnite tournament "Friday Night Frags" at the HyperX Esports Arena ...
Players compete during the Fortnite tournament "Friday Night Frags" at the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gaming regulators have tapped a video game company executive to join the state’s new esports advisory committee.

Che Chou, senior director of esports at Ubisoft Entertainment, received approval Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to become the eighth member of its esports committee, created out of Senate Bill 165.

He joins a committee comprised of esports industry participants, publishers, experts and broadcasters that will advise the Control Board on facilitating esports betting and competition integrity.

Chou is a 25-year video game industry veteran with more than a decade of esports experience, according to the board. He manages esports strategy and development for current and upcoming Ubisoft games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the board said.

“Mr. Chou is passionate about the intersection of esports and gaming, and has a deep understanding of esports strategies, ecosystems, and community building,” the board said.

He’s held high-level esports roles at Microsoft Corp. and Blizzard Entertainment Inc. Chou entered the industry as a gaming journalist in 1999 with editing and writing roles at GameSpot, Electronic Gaming Monthly and 1UP.com.

Also on the committee is Chairman Paul Hamilton, CEO of venture capital firm Atlanta Esports Ventures; Brett Abarbanel, director of research at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute; Seth Schorr, CEO of Fifth Street Gaming; Brandon Snow, head of Activision Blizzard Esports; Lovell Walker, vice president of development at Penn National Gaming; Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan; and Christian Bishop, director of Twitch Properties.

The committee will hold its first hearing on Tuesday and meet quarterly throughout the year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent downward trends
Clark County COVID-19 metrics continue recent downward trends
2
Sisolak upbeat in speech outlining priorities for 2022
Sisolak upbeat in speech outlining priorities for 2022
3
Here’s why Nevadans won’t see relief from a federal gas tax holiday
Here’s why Nevadans won’t see relief from a federal gas tax holiday
4
Truck convoy protesting pandemic measures continues rolling east
Truck convoy protesting pandemic measures continues rolling east
5
‘Return to normalcy’ for Nevada hospitals as COVID cases decline
‘Return to normalcy’ for Nevada hospitals as COVID cases decline
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wynn Las Vegas and Encore are seen north of Fashion Show Drive, with land owned by Wynn Resorts ...
Wynn selling real estate in Boston, not Las Vegas
By / RJ

After unveiling a lucrative deal to sell its Boston-area casino and rent it back, Wynn Resorts’ boss put the kibosh on doing the same in Las Vegas during an earnings call this week.