Gaming regulators not requiring facial coverings at state’s casinos

While Nellis Air Force Base, Red Rock National Conservation Area and the local Bureau of Land Management office are requiring masks, the state’s casinos won’t for now.

Signs requiring masks are removed by a security officer at the Fremont Hotel-Casino following the end of the mask mandate on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

While visitors to Nellis Air Force Base and other facilities will need to wear masks to protect against the spreading of COVID-19, the state’s casinos won’t require them.

A spokesman for the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Monday said administrators would only issue directives for facial coverings at casinos if directed to under an order from Gov. Steve Sisolak — and that hasn’t happened.

Nellis and the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitors center are requiring indoor mask-wearing, regardless of vaccination status, now that Clark County has been federally designated as having a high community level of COVID-19.

Nellis announced the mask policy, along with the renewal of other restrictions effective Tuesday, in a post on its Facebook page Monday.

The mask requirement inside the visitors center at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, as well as the Bureau of Land Management main office on North Torrey Pines Drive, went into effect on Friday, said agency representative Kirsten Cannon. All federal facilities in communities with high COVID-19 levels would fall under the restriction, she said.

But because Sisolak has issued no such order, Control Board spokesman Michael Lawton said the board would not issue a requirement.

Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association, said the resort industry would comply with orders if directed.

“The resort industry continues to comply with all state and local health and safety requirements, including directives from Nevada’s gaming regulators,” Valentine said. “Resorts have masks available for those who wish to wear one. Our members recognize the decision to wear a mask indoors is a personal choice based on individual preference and circumstances. We urge eligible individuals to become fully vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their loved ones as vaccination remains the best defense.”

UNLV also recommended that students and staff return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces, but stopped short of mandating them. Harry Reid International Airport, which is operated by Clark County, hasn’t returned to masks either.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.